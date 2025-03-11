AGL55.37▼ -1.75 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.83▼ -1.9 (-0.01%)BOP13.16▲ 0.04 (0.00%)CNERGY7.4▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.51▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.73▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)DGKC125.38▼ -0.5 (0.00%)FCCL43.53▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)FFL14.85▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.98 (0.01%)HUMNL13.2▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.43▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF55.03▼ -1 (-0.02%)NBP81.81▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)OGDC218.82▲ 4.05 (0.02%)PAEL41.22▲ 0.32 (0.01%)PIBTL9.71▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PPL186.67▲ 5.19 (0.03%)PRL34.18▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PTC22.96▼ -0.1 (0.00%)SEARL94▼ -1.72 (-0.02%)TELE7.78▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.94▼ -0.11 (0.00%)TPLP10.87▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TREET20.76▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)TRG60.36▼ -0.14 (0.00%)UNITY29.09▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Rain decreases pollen concentration in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Rains provided respite to the allergy patients by causing a considerable decrease in Islamabad’s pollen concentration on Tuesday.

On Monday, total pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector reached 13,774 per cubic meter of air, posing serious health hazards for allergy patients.

Intermittent rains, however, decreased the total pollen count in H-8 sector to 5,249 which is still high enough to pose serious health hazards.
According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the total pollen count in G-6 decreased from 5,623 to 2,471 on Tuesday. In E-8, pollen concentration decreased to 2,253 from 5,148 and in F-10 it dropped to 1,341 from 3,159.
Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria. People with allergies from these pollens suffer during this season.
Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count of 4,893 (Very High). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 63 (High), Grasses 93 (High), Alternaria 28 (Low), Pines 172 (High), Acacia (Zero), Eucalyptus 02 (Low) and Dandelion (Zero).
Health experts have advised taking necessary measures as pollen concentration in Islamabad was high enough to pose serious health hazards.

Widespread rains predicted in Pakistan from March 09

Staff Report

