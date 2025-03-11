AGL55.37▼ -1.75 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.83▼ -1.9 (-0.01%)BOP13.16▲ 0.04 (0.00%)CNERGY7.4▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.51▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.73▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)DGKC125.38▼ -0.5 (0.00%)FCCL43.53▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)FFL14.85▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.98 (0.01%)HUMNL13.2▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.43▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF55.03▼ -1 (-0.02%)NBP81.81▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)OGDC218.82▲ 4.05 (0.02%)PAEL41.22▲ 0.32 (0.01%)PIBTL9.71▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PPL186.67▲ 5.19 (0.03%)PRL34.18▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PTC22.96▼ -0.1 (0.00%)SEARL94▼ -1.72 (-0.02%)TELE7.78▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.94▼ -0.11 (0.00%)TPLP10.87▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TREET20.76▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)TRG60.36▼ -0.14 (0.00%)UNITY29.09▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Aurangzeb reaffirms govt’s commitment to supporting insurance sector

Aurangzeb Reaffirms Govts Commitment To Supporting Insurance Sector
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the insurance sector, recognizing its potential for significant private sector investment.

He further noted that the government seeks to diversify beyond the banking sector for lending purposes, urging the insurance industry to step up and meet the growing demand.

This includes expanding the sector by focusing on innovation, enhancing productivity, and driving further growth. The Minister expressed these views during a meeting held with a delegation of chief executive officers from Pakistan’s leading insurance companies.

The discussion focused on the growth of the insurance sector and its contributions to the national economy, with a particular emphasis on its impact on the health system, investments in Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), capital markets, and long-term investment opportunities.

The Minister assured the delegation that the government would continue to work closely with industry leaders and stakeholders to ensure the long-term prosperity of the insurance sector, which is a vital component of Pakistan’s economic landscape. Earlier, the delegation presented to the Minister and his team key proposals and suggestions aimed at boosting the growth and productivity of the insurance sector.

News desk

