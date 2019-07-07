Question of delimitation in IOK

Dr Muhammad Khan

The first step, BJP led Indian Government took after its re-election in May 2019 was to craft a new strategy for the status of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK). Amit Shah, the right-hand man of Prime Minister Modi was given the portfolio of Home Ministry, the most significant ministry in the Indian Cabinet under the prevailing circumstances. Mr Shah initiated a debate with hectic meetings about delimitations of constituencies in the occupied Kashmir. He had ‘back-to-back meetings’ with all relevant ministries and stakeholders including Indian Army, occupying the state and other intelligence agencies. All these hurriedly organised meetings are aimed at attaining three objectives. One; finalise the long pending delimitation of constituencies in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.Two; redrawing the scope and size of Legislative Assembly constituencies, before and after the process of delimitation. Three, determining the number of seats to be reserved for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes (SC and ST).

The haste with which Amit Shah is heading on IOK affairs, immediately after his appointment as Indian Home Minister clearly speak of seriousness of the BJP Government to implement its strategy about the planned changes in occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir. This in fact is part of election manifesto of BJP, which was “jointly released by Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah ahead of the blistering poll campaign they crafted together.” The BJP election manifesto 2019 was continuation of its programme and policies, the party laid-down over IOK in its 2014 election campaign and actions it took in the last five year’s rule with additional agendas and modification of strategy to make it more convincing and attractive for the masses of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The shrewd leadership of the BJP with its mischievously moving spirit behind in the form of Home Minister, Amit Shah has developed a new narrative for bringing changes in occupied Jammu and Kashmir this time. The striking theme and the attractive narrative, Amit Shah has architected this time says; ‘Article 370 and Article 35 are the biggest obstacles in the way for the development of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, therefore, both these articles are needs to be done away with. In this regard, the election manifesto of the BJP-2019 clearly states, “We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370. We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir.”

It was a very deliberate effort to deceive the Kashmiri masses and the world at large that, BJP has stated in its election Manifesto-2019 that, the party (BJP) has made serious efforts for the development in IOK during its previous five years rule. but these too constitutional provisions became hurdles both in the development of the state and for bringing peace and stability. Indeed, with discriminatory laws like PSA, “a lawless law” and AFSPA, a certificate for the ‘genocide of Kashmiris’ who could stop India from making positive developments.

If Indian security forces could embark on the campaign of genocide of Kashmiris especially the youth through illegal arrests, detention, torture, killings through fake encounters and gang rapes of the Kashmiri women of all ages (8-80 years) at will, no one could have stopped them from developmental tasks. The Indian brutalities in IOK is an open secret and keeping this occupied region as backward from any developmental project is part of its well-orchestrated state strategy.

Through a planned strategy, the Valley of Kashmir is kept deprived from any developmental package, since there is an active resistance against Indian occupation in this region. In Jammu province, the Hindu dominated areas are being developed whereas the Muslim populated areas are kept as backward as the Valley of Kashmir. A similar strategy is being adopted for the Ladakh area, where Muslim areas of Kargil and Darass are kept extremely under developed and Buddhist areas of Leh have been given abundant funds for the developmental projects. In the Jammu Province of IOK, RSS-the militant wing of the BJP has taken over total of the province.

Under the demand of RSS, the occupied Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP had an in depth meeting of the party and passed a resolution, asking for the delimitation in IOK in order to redress the grievances of the people of Jammu and the Ladakh region besides accommodating the demands of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, which is against the basic makeup of the state. There neither are Scheduled Castes nor the Scheduled Tribes in the entire Jammu and Kashmir state from centuries. These terminologies are purely Indian origin and practiced there.

Indeed, the entire debate of delimitation in IOK revolves around how, BJP wins the forthcoming Legislative Assembly elections in the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir. Despite its 26 seats in the 2014 elections, BJP could not form an independent Government in IOK. With more seats from Jammu Province, Ladakh area and the so-called Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (the Gujjars and Bakarwals) BJP is orchestrating a strategy to form Government as a result of forthcoming Elections (November-december-2019) in IOK. It also include de-freezing of eight seats historically reserved for the AJK people. After taking the power in IOK, it will abrogate Article 370 of Indian Constitution and annul Article 35A. From legal perspective, this all is going to be unlawful and unconstitutional acts. But, the biggest question is as who would stop the RSS led BJP from making these unconstitutional acts in IOK?

(More on this next week) — The writer is Professor of Politics and International Relations at International Islamic University, Islamabad.