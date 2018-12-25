Quaid’s birth anniversary today

Islamabad

The birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being celebrated today (December 25) across the country with traditional zeal and fervour.

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi. The day will be marked as a public holiday and the national flag will be hoisted on principal government buildings across the country. The day will dawn with special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the country. Special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the Father of the Nation, particularly with regard to rule of law, supremacy of constitution and upholding of democracy.—APP

