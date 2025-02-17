Qaumi Bachat new monthly profit for Regular Income Certificates from Feb 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has once again reduced the profit rate on Regular Income Certificate, effective from February 14, 2025, amid declining inflation rate in the country.

The scheme is suitable for the general public who want to earn monthly profit. The Regular Income Certificates (RICs) are offered with a maturity period of five years.

As per the official website, the profit is paid on monthly basis started from the date of issue of certificates.

All Pakistani nationals as well as overseas Pakistanis can purchase these certificates being a single adult, while there is no maximum limit for investment in this category.

A per can purchase the Regular Income Certificates can be purchased from any National Savings Centre (NSC), Authorized branch of a Scheduled Bank and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Regular Income Certificates New Profit Rate

As per the revised rates, the profit rate on the Regular Income Certificates has been fixed at 11.74 percent as compared to previous 11.88%.

Starting from Feb 14, the investors will receive Rs979 per month in wake of per month profit on each Rs100,000 investment.

Tax and Zakat Deduction

Persons appearing in Active Tax Payer List (ATL) will pay 15% in wake of Withholding Tax on the yield profit while non-filers will have to pay 35% of the yield/profit irrespective of date of investment and amount/profit.

Investment made in RIC is exempted from Zakat deduction.