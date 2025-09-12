Honda cars demand decline in Pakistan, latest data shows

ISLAMABAD – The sale of Honda cars in Pakistan recorded a decline during the first two-months of the running fiscal year 2025-26, reflecting a dip in their demand in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) has shared latest data of sales and production of vehicles in the country.

The data shows the sale of Honda cars witnessed a nominal decline of 1.12 percent as 1842 units were sold during the period under review compared to 1,863 sold in previous year.

On the other hand, the production of Honda cars surged by 17.61 percent from 1,817 units to 2,137 units during the first two months of the fiscal year 2025-26.

Overall, the sale and production of cars in Pakistan witnessed a surge of 40.06% and 100.93% respectively during the first two months as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the July-August 2025-26, as many as 17,192 cars were sold against the sale of 12,274 units while the production of cars increased from 11,171 units to 22,446 units, showing increase of 40.06% and 100.93%, respectively, said PAMA.

Furthermore, the production of Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris cars also moved up by 56.66% from 3,254 units to 5,098 units, the PAMA revealed.

The production of Suzuki Swift also rose from 1,245 units to 2,239 units, showing increase of 79.83 percent whereas the production of Hyundai Elantra increased to 286 units from 103 units.

Honda Cars Sold from July to August 2025

According to the PAMA, Honda company solder 1842 units during the period compare to 1,863 in previous years.