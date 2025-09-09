Khaled Meshaal, Khalil al-Hayya among top Hamas Leaders Killed in Doha Strike

DOHA – Israeli forces reportedly killed several top Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital, Arab media reported as Khalil al-Hayya, Khaled Meshaal, Zaher Jabarin, and Nizar Awadallah were among those killed during a meeting in Doha.

The strike, which eyewitnesses describe as a series of powerful explosions, has been described by analysts as a complete decapitation of Hamas’ leadership. The attack reportedly targeted senior figures who were meeting to discuss a U.S.-proposed Gaza ceasefire, raising serious questions about the timing and political implications.

Israel bombs Doha – How many countries Israel is going to attack in the name of so-called self defense! pic.twitter.com/YSgwqSmQa0 — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 9, 2025

International media reports suggest that operation received approval from the U.S. administration under former President Donald Trump, adding an international dimension to the already explosive situation.

The targeted meeting was held in a densely populated area of Doha, heightening concerns about civilian casualties and prompting Qatar to condemn the attack as a “cowardly violation of international law.”

This latest strike signals a dramatic escalation in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and could reshape the political landscape of the region. The world watches as tensions threaten to spiral further out of control.

Gaza Ground Offensive

Tel Aviv instructed residents of Gaza City to evacuate as its military prepares a major operation to seize the territory’s largest urban center. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israeli forces are organizing for a ground maneuver following intensified airstrikes.

Critics warn the move could worsen the humanitarian crisis for Gaza’s 2.2 million residents, many already facing famine due to aid restrictions. ActionAid called the reoccupation “deeply concerning,” highlighting the risk to civilians.

Local organizations, including the Palestinian Development Women Studies Association, continue providing emergency and mental health support despite the escalating conflict.