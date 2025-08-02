Five children killed, 13 others injured in Lakki Marwat blast

PESHAWAR – At least five children were died and 13 others including a woman injured after a powerful blast at Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the local police said on Saturday.

The police and rescue teams immediately reached the site. The police cordoned off the whole area while the rescue officials started shifting the victims of city hospital.

The law enforcement officials started collecting the evidence to determine the cause of explosion.

The local authorities at the hospital have launched an urgent appeal for the blood donations. The hospital authorities are working to provide emergency treatment to the victims.

The nitial reports from local residents suggested that the blast may have been triggered by a mortar shell. However, the authorities have not yet confirmed the exact nature of the explosion, and investigations are currently underway.

The police and other officials are raiding and searching different areas, and are determined to catch the culprits behind it.

It may be mentioned here that a new wave of terrorism has affected every corner of the country, especially KPK and Balochistan.

Earlier this year, security forces in Pakistan successfully rescued 8 workers abducted by banned TTP aka Fitnal Khawarij group near Qabol Khel area, where the workers, who were unarmed at the time, were taken for extortion purposes.

It was learnt that militants took at least 16 government workers on gun point, demanding unclear terms for their release. Those who were held hostages were identified as reportedly members of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

Militants stopped a Hiace, took workers hostage at gunpoint, and set the vehicle on fire before fleeing with the captives. TTP later claimed abduction, releasing a video showing the hostages.

In one clip, some of the workers called for their safe return, urging authorities to meet the militants’ demands, although no further details were provided.