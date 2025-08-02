First open merit lists for Intermediate admissions 2025 released [Check Online]

LAHORE –The first open merit lists for Intermediate Program 2025 has been released by the Kinnaird College, Lahore.

The last date to pay the fee is August 07, 2025, the administration said, adding that the Fee Challan form can be obtained from the designated Fee Office located within the campus premises.

Candidates who fail to deposit their dues within the due date will forfeit their right to admission, it warned.

“College Authorities have the right to cancel the admission at any stage after the admission when it comes to their knowledge that the documents presented by the student are fake or there is a misstatement or an error in the documents which may affect her merit,” read the official statement.

You can access the detailed list of applicants for the relevant group by following the links below:

F.Sc Pre Medical – First Shift List

F.Sc Pre Medical – Second Shift List

F.Sc Pre Engineering – First Shift List

ICS Physics – First Shift List

ICS Physics – Second Shift List

ICS Stats – First Shift List

ICS Stats – Second Shift List

F.A Humanities – First Shift List

F.A Humanities – Second Shift List

I.Com – First Shift List

https://kinnaird.edu.pk/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/General-Science-Open-Merit-List-First-Shift.pdf

The college said second merit list will be posted on August 08, 2025 if required.