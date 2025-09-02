Putin Invites Pak PM Shehbaz to SCO Heads of Government Summit in Moscow

MOSCOW – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Beijing, where the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen Pakistan–Russia relations.

President Putin expressed condolences over recent devastating floods in Pakistan and conveyed Russia’s solidarity with the Pakistani people. He also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Sharif to attend the upcoming SCO Heads of Government meeting, which Russia will host in November at the Kremlin.

براہِ راست: وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی روس کے صدر ولادیمیر پیوتن سے ملاقات اور گفتگو https://t.co/PdV71C0m9o — PMLN (@pmln_org) September 2, 2025

Thanking the Russian leader for the invitation, Prime Minister Sharif said Islamabad was keen to expand cooperation with Moscow in diverse fields and deepen bilateral ties.

During the meeting, President Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to boosting relations with Pakistan, both within the SCO framework and at the bilateral level.

The interaction comes at a time when Islamabad and Moscow are exploring greater collaboration in trade, energy, and regional connectivity.