Landlocked Kazakhstan plans to use Karachi, Gwadar ports for regional trade expansion

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan-Kazakhstan maritime collaboration set to strengthen regional trade as Gwadar, Karachi ports are poised to serve Central Asian Trade goals.

Islamabad is seeking to advance maritime cooperation with Astana through potential joint ventures at Karachi and Gwadar ports, according to an official statement. The landlocked Central Asian nation has expressed strong interest in using Pakistani ports as transit hubs for its trade and that of the wider region.

The development emerged during a meeting between Kazakh Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry. Pakistani minister proposed collaborative projects at Karachi and Gwadar ports, highlighting opportunities within Gwadar’s free zones to boost regional trade access.

He said goal is to leverage Pakistan’s strategic port infrastructure to provide Kazakhstan with greater maritime connectivity.

Kazakh envoy welcomed proposals, noting that Kazakhstan intends to use Pakistani ports not only for its own trade but also as a gateway for broader Central Asian commerce. He also confirmed that a ministerial-level delegation from Kazakhstan, led by its Communications Minister who oversees maritime affairs, will visit Pakistan soon for in-depth discussions on trade and logistics cooperation.

Minister Chaudhry underscored the strategic importance of Pakistani ports in providing Kazakhstan and other landlocked Central Asian countries direct access to markets in the Persian Gulf, Africa, and Southeast Asia. He also highlighted Pakistan’s ambition to become a regional trade hub through innovation and international partnerships.

The statement noted that upcoming Kazakh delegation visit is expected to accelerate progress on joint ventures, trade facilitation, and maritime infrastructure development. These efforts align with regional cooperation frameworks and Pakistan’s broader objective of enhancing trade connectivity across South and Central Asia.