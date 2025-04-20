Punjab set to launch polio vaccination drive on Monday

LAHORE – The Punjab government has finalised all the necessary arrangements to launch the polio vaccination drive on Monday.

As many as 200,000 dedicated frontline workers will vaccinate over 23 million children under the age of five in the campaign across the province, which will continue till April 27.

More than 14,000 workers will take part in the campaign in Lahore, 10,000 in Multan and 9,000 in Rawalpindi.

The first NIDs campaign of 2025, held in February, achieved a remarkable 99 per cent coverage, marking a significant milestone in Punjab’s journey toward polio eradication.

“This drive is essential to eliminating remaining reservoirs of the virus, particularly in high-risk areas,” said Adeel Tassawar, Coordinator of the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

“Our focus must remain on ensuring no child is missed, especially in high-risk districts and urban hotspots,” he said, adding that every missed child keeps the door open for the virus to return. He urged district health administrations and senior officials to remain in the field, actively monitor operations, and extend full support to ground teams.

The Punjab EOC urged parents and caregivers to fully support the campaign by ensuring their children receive polio drops and by completing routine immunisation on schedule.