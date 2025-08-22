Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla dies at 65

MOHALI – Renowned Punjabi comedian and actor Jaswinder Singh Bhalla, popularly known for his iconic comic roles in Punjabi cinema, passed away on August 22, 2025, at the age of 65.

Family sources confirmed that Professor Dr. Jaswinder Bhalla breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. His last rites will be performed tomorrow at the Balongi Cremation Ground in Mohali.

With his demise, the Punjabi film industry has lost one of its most celebrated entertainers who gave a unique identity to comedy through his distinctive style.

Born in Punjab, Bhalla was married to Parmdeep Kaur, a fine arts teacher in Chandigarh. His son, Pukhraj Singh Bhalla, also followed in his footsteps, carving a name for himself in Punjabi cinema.

Bhalla began his career in 1988 with the comedy album Chhankata 88. He made his big-screen debut with the film Dulla Bhatti and soon established himself as a household name. Beyond films, he earned acclaim through stage performances and international tours, including his hit stage show “Naughty Baba in Town”, which was staged in Canada and Australia to great applause from the Punjabi diaspora.

Jaswinder Bhalla starred in dozens of blockbuster Punjabi films. His portrayal of Advocate Dhillon in Carry On Jatta became his signature role. He further won hearts with his impeccable comic timing in Jatt and Juliet, while also leaving his mark in films like Viyah 70 KM, Bhaji in Problem, Manje Bistre, and Sajjan Singh Rangroot.

Bhalla’s dialogues often reflected the realities of Punjabi society, blending satire with humor. His characters were not merely meant to entertain but also to shed light on social issues. The role of Advocate Dhillon proved to be a turning point in his career, cementing his legacy in Punjabi cinema.

Jaswinder Bhalla elevated Punjabi comedy to global recognition, proving that humor can be both entertaining and thought-provoking. His passing has left fans, colleagues, and the film fraternity in deep sorrow.

More than a comedian, Bhalla was a cultural icon whose films and dialogues will continue to resonate with future generations, offering both laughter and reflection.