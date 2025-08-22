Canadian embassy announces jobs in Islamabad: Annual salary, deadline

ISLAMABAD – The High Commission of Canada in Pakistan has announced new employment opportunities in its Islamabad office.

The mission is hiring for two key positions: Consular Assistant (LEA2) and Consular Clerk (LEA1).

According to the details, the Consular Assistant position is offered on a term basis with an annual salary of Rs2,366,932, while the Consular Clerk position is indeterminate, carrying an annual salary of Rs1,910,562.

Interested candidates can submit their applications by scanning the provided QR code. The last date for submission is 02 September 2025.

These roles provide an opportunity for eligible applicants to work with the Canadian mission and contribute to consular services in Pakistan.