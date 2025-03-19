Punjab reshuffles senior Bureaucrats to strengthen provincial administration

LAHORE – Punjab government made changes within provincial bureaucracy, with several top officials being transferred across various departments.

A notification shared by Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD), Government of Punjab notified posting orders for several high-ranking officials across various departments.

Mr. Muhammad Hassan Ahsan (PAS/BS-18), formerly Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) in Jhelum, has been transferred to the Services & General Administration Department for further orders.

Ms. Sania Safi (PAS/BS-18), previously Director (Development & Finance) in Rawalpindi, has been appointed as the new Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) in Jhelum.

Ms. Marhaba Nemat (PAS/BS-18), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) in Jhang, has been temporarily reassigned to the Services & General Administration Department due to maternity leave, with Mr. Imtiaz Mohsin (PAS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary at the Chief Secretary’s Office, taking over her role in Jhang.

Malik Ahmad Faraz Awan (PMS/BS-18) is now the Deputy Secretary at the Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department in South Punjab.

Capt. (Retd.) Zukhrof Fida Malik (PAS/BS-18) has been appointed as the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) in Pakpattan, replacing Malik Ahmad Faraz Awan.

In the administrative reshuffle, several officials from the Punjab Auqaf Organization, Board of Revenue, and other key departments have also been transferred or reassigned, including Mr. Aamir Ali Chishty, Mr. Muhammad Shakir, Dr. Safdar Hussain, and Mr. Mossaweir Ahmad Khan.