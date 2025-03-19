Ceasefire broken

TWO months ago, when a ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas, there was widespread scepticism about whether Israel would truly adhere to the terms of the truce.

Many questioned whether the promise of peace would be honoured or if it would be another short-lived reprieve from the ongoing conflict.

The brutal reality of Israel’s actions in Gaza, as evidenced by the recent airstrikes that have killed at least 413 Palestinians, including women and children, has made those doubts painfully clear.

The very fact that the Israeli leadership continues to issue statements indicating that this military operation is “only the beginning” underscores their utter disregard for human life and their refusal to even entertain the possibility of peace.

The statements from Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reveal a callousness that is deeply alarming.

Netanyahu’s assertion that “negotiations will take place only under fire” is an open admission that Israel’s approach to diplomacy is entirely rooted in coercion, not dialogue or mutual understanding.

It is abundantly clear that Israel’s goal is not to create an environment of lasting peace but to crush any hope for Palestinian freedom.

Their words and actions paint a chilling picture of a nation that sees the suffering of innocent civilians as a legitimate means to an end.

The situation is made even more disheartening by the role of the United States in these events.

According to the White House, Israel consulted with the US before carrying out these strikes, which means that the US Administration was fully aware of the devastation that would follow and gave its tacit approval.

The US, by failing to take a strong stand against Israel’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire, has essentially become complicit in these atrocities.

Their failure to act is a stark reminder that political and strategic interests often trump basic human rights and the need for peace.

It is imperative for the international community to go beyond expressions of outrage and start holding Israel accountable for its actions.

It is time for Muslim nations to demonstrate the leadership and courage needed to support their Palestinian brothers and sisters in this darkest hour.