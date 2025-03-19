Former senator Hafiz Hussain Ahmed dies in Quetta

QUETTA – Former senator Hafiz Hussain Ahmed has passed away, as confirmed by his family on Wednesday. The senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) died at his residence in the province capital after a battle with a kidney-related illness.

His family has announced that he will be laid to rest in his ancestral hometown, with details regarding the funeral prayer to be provided later.

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed had distanced himself from JUI-F due to internal disagreements but rejoined the party in December 2022 after reconciling with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. His death represents a significant loss for Pakistan’s religious and political landscape.