Punjab Police Jobs 2025: Around 6000 Constable Vacancies announced

LAHORE – If you are looking to get a job in law enforcement, it could be your chance to secure role in Punjab Police in fresh recruitment drive, as the upcoming 5,960 constable positions are aimed at improving the law and order situation.

Officials said that new hirings are part of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority’s efforts to end illegal encroachments across the state. The recruitment process has already been started, and further details about the application procedure and selection criteria will be shared in days to come.

With focus on tackling menace of illegal encroachments, ensuring smooth implementation of law and order in the region. Interested candidates are advised to stay updated for further announcements and guidelines as the recruitment process progresses.

Punjab Police Constable Jobs

The following are general requisites to apply for Constable Jobs in Punjab Police