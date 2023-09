ISLAMABAD – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has rescheduled the exams of various course codes of matriculation, FA/I.Com scheduled for September 29.

The exams of course codes 208, 212, 355 and 357 have now been scheduled to October 6 as there is public holiday on Sept 29 on the account of Eid Miladun Nabi.

The controller examinations said already issued roll number slips will be valid for the new dates, adding that there will be no change in examination centers and timings.