Lahore, Punjab weather: Intermittent monsoon rains, heavy falls likely

LAHORE – Intermittent monsoon rains with scattered heavy falls are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Tuesday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with a trough extending northeastwards. Strong monsoon currents penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A fresh westerly wave prevails over the upper parts of the country.

Under these conditions, intermittent monsoon rains with scattered heavy falls are likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang and Khushab on Tuesday and the next two days. Rains are also likely in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal and Kot Addu.

Widespread rains may generate flash floods in the local nullahs/streams of Murree and Galiyat. Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sialkot. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galiyat. Rains, windstorms, and lightning may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday and Thursday and between 33°C and 35°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. However, isolated rains occurred in northeast Punjab.

Rainfall (mm): Murree 14, Sialkot (Airport 07, City 06), Jhelum 05, Narowal 02, Mangla, Gujrat 01

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, with a maximum temperature of 41°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Attock was recorded at 40°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 70 per cent.