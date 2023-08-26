LAHORE – Punjab education boards have announced the dates for the results of the annual examination of intermediate Part 1, and 2.

In a recent announcement, the board decided that the result for class 12 will be announced on September 13, 2023, and the result for class 11th will be announced on October 10, 2023.

Board officials said the admission for the second annual will start from October 20, and the form can be submitted from September 14, 2023.

Entries with a single fee can be submitted till 25 September while entries with a double fee can be submitted till September 29. In case of delay, students can apply with a triple fee from September 30 to October 3.