Punjab includes women in wildlife force for first time

LAHORE – Women have become a part of the Punjab Wildlife Force for the first time, marking a new milestone in women’s empowerment.

Women are now more than 22 per cent of the total Punjab Wildlife Force. In the Wildlife Supervisor positions, 13 men and nine women were selected, with 40.9 per cent participation of women and 59.1 per cent of men.

Similarly, for the Wildlife Inspector positions, 35 men and 34 women qualified, 47.2 per cent of women and 48.6 per cent men.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated the successful women candidates, calling it a historic opportunity for the women in the province.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb also appreciated this initiative, stating that the merit-based selection of women was a recognition of their abilities and a testament to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for women’s development.

Maryam Aurangzeb remarked, “For the first time, a female Chief Minister has taken such a significant step for women’s empowerment. Our goal is to instill confidence in every daughter of Punjab so that she can excel in every field.”

She further stated that the establishment of the Punjab Wildlife Force will prove to be a historic milestone in the conservation of forests and wildlife.

Staff Report

