Mohammadi Nahari, Mujeeb Shinwari, DHL among 72 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 72 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of the Punjab capital on Thursday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 42 buildings in Johar Town, and 30 on Defence Road and Raiwind Road during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees and penalties.

The sealed premises include Mohammadi Nahari, Irshad Bhatti Karahi Tikka, Mujeeb Shinwari, Bhutto Mutton & Beef Shop, DHL, private clinic, schools, beauty salons, grocery stores, restaurants, workshops, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police.

As per the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and non-payment of commercialisation fees in housing societies and LDA-controlled areas.