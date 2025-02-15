AGL55.98▼ -1.15 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.36▲ 1.33 (0.01%)BOP11.1▼ -0.76 (-0.06%)CNERGY7.28▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DCL8.73▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML51.89▼ -2.61 (-0.05%)DGKC106.09▼ -1.99 (-0.02%)FCCL36.65▼ -1.14 (-0.03%)FFL14.95▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC130.89▲ 0.74 (0.01%)HUMNL13.47▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.28▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM6.08▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)MLCF45.94▲ 0.26 (0.01%)NBP76.66▲ 1.74 (0.02%)OGDC201.86▼ -4.57 (-0.02%)PAEL38.36▼ -1.95 (-0.05%)PIBTL7.94▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL173.46▼ -5.38 (-0.03%)PRL34.73▼ -1.63 (-0.04%)PTC23.95▼ -0.44 (-0.02%)SEARL101.74▼ -1.42 (-0.01%)TELE8.14▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)TOMCL33.16▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP12.02▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)TREET21.47▲ 0.29 (0.01%)TRG67.4▲ 0.07 (0.00%)UNITY29.51▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)WTL1.52▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Punjab has become ‘agricultural powerhouse’ of Pakistan, says COAS

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

MULTAN – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir praised the leadership role of Punjab and its farmers in modern agriculture and remarked that the province has become agricultural powerhouse of Pakistan.

Pakistan Army Chief expressed it while addressing a gathering during his visit to Green Pakistan Initiative projects. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other officials were also present on the occasion.

COAS Asim Munir stated that the military will continue to fully support the country’s economic development process.

He appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government under the Green Corporate Program, which has achieved significant successes in a short period of time.

Gen Asim Munir expressed that these achievements are encouraging and herald a promising future.

On the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated GPI’s Smart Agri Farm, Green Agri Mall and Research Facility centers.

Under the initiative, farmers will be able to get high-tech equipment on easy lease terms instead of buying the expensive machinery.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the initiative would bring revolution in agriculture sector of Pakistan.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Afghan Taliban’s support behind rising terror attacks in Pakistan: UN report

  • Featured, Pakistan

Malaysia online visit visa fee for Pakistani citizens from February 2025

  • Pakistan

President Trump’s term to give new strength to Pak-US relations, Naqvi hopes

  • Pakistan

Expected office timings in Pakistan during Ramazan 2025

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer