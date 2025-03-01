Punjab govt to launch special bus service for rural women

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Saturday decided to introduce special buses for rural women for the first time in Pakistan’s history.

A plan was finalized to start bus services from each rural tehsil to the district headquarters while Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also sought an Inter-Village Transport Plan. Additionally, a proposal to launch a mass transit system with 25 buses in remote districts in phases is under review.

The CM directed the authorities to prepare a comprehensive transportation plan for the rural women and called for immediate steps to provide subsidies for the female passengers in the mass transit system.

In line with her directives, Punjab’s first Women Transport Solution Plan would be developed.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated that modern transport is a right for rural women and emphasized that the lack of a proper transport system for them is highly concerning.

She added that a modern transport system would boost their confidence.

She said that the initiative would facilitate female students and patients, expressing distress over the difficult travel conditions faced by the rural women in public transport.

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated new electric bus service, with free bus passes for students and disabled individuals.

Lahore, being the country’s second most populated nation, witnessed influx of passengers as students need such transport. The initiative also aims to provide affordable, eco-friendly transportation while prioritizing accessibility for vulnerable groups.

Speaking at ceremony, CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that electric buses are part of her broader vision to reduce pollution and improve the quality of life in Punjab. “The introduction of free passes for students and people with disabilities reflects our commitment to making public transport accessible to all,” she stated.

Alongside the free passes, the new electric buses will offer several modern amenities, including free Wi-Fi, mobile charging stations, and CCTV cameras for security. An automatic ramp for disabled passengers has also been installed, ensuring greater inclusivity. Additionally, nine charging stations have been set up to ensure the smooth operation of the buses across the city.

Electric bus service, which will charge fares between Rs 20 and Rs 35, aims to ease the financial burden on students and people with disabilities, making public transportation more affordable for these groups.

With 27 electric buses already operating and an additional 500 set to arrive by August, the initiative is expected to play a significant role in transforming public transport in Punjab.