AGL48.52▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)AIRLINK187.09▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.69▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.58▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL8.71▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.54▼ -2.65 (-0.05%)DGKC120.99▼ -0.29 (0.00%)FCCL40.42▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)FFL14.86▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.26▼ -0.56 (-0.04%)KEL4.45▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF53.16▲ 1.93 (0.04%)NBP80.01▲ 3.77 (0.05%)OGDC212.59▲ 0.48 (0.00%)PAEL41.94▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.6▲ 0.66 (0.07%)PPL173.29▼ -1.71 (-0.01%)PRL34.13▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)PTC23.47▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL88.09▼ -6.33 (-0.07%)TELE7.99▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TOMCL32.3▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)TPLP11▼ -0.45 (-0.04%)TREET20.81▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)TRG59.79▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)UNITY28.95▼ -1.06 (-0.04%)WTL1.41▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

Federal govt changes office timings for holy month of Ramadan

Federal Govt Changes Office Timings For Holy Month Of Ramadan
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Saturday revised the working hours for public offices during the holy month of Ramadan.

The duty hours have been divided into two categories including offices operating five days a week (Monday to Thursday): 9AM to 3PM, and offices operating six days a week: 9 AM to 2 PM (Monday to Thursday).

Earlier, the authorities in country’s federal capital Islambad shared revised timings for all government schools and colleges during Ramadan 2025.

A notification shared by the Federal Directorate of Education issued new notification regarding revised timings for schools and colleges. The new schedule will be implemented from next week and will stay in effect till Eidul Fitr.

Islamabad School Timings

For single-shift schools, the new timings are from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM, Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, schools classes will operate from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Double-shift schools will follow a schedule from Monday to Friday, with classes taking place from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

For evening shift institutions, classes will be held from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM, Monday to Thursday, while on Fridays, the timings will be from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

The decision is aimed at ensuring a structured learning environment while considering the convenience of both students and staff. Educational authorities have advised all institutions to adhere to these new timings to facilitate smooth operations during the holy month.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah loses to National Chess Champion Mehak Maqbool

  • Pakistan

Punjab govt to launch special bus service for rural women

  • Pakistan

Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over police investigation in Mustafa Aamir case

  • Pakistan

Expected schedule of Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays in Pakistan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer