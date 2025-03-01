Federal govt changes office timings for holy month of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Saturday revised the working hours for public offices during the holy month of Ramadan.

The duty hours have been divided into two categories including offices operating five days a week (Monday to Thursday): 9AM to 3PM, and offices operating six days a week: 9 AM to 2 PM (Monday to Thursday).

Earlier, the authorities in country’s federal capital Islambad shared revised timings for all government schools and colleges during Ramadan 2025.

A notification shared by the Federal Directorate of Education issued new notification regarding revised timings for schools and colleges. The new schedule will be implemented from next week and will stay in effect till Eidul Fitr.

Islamabad School Timings

For single-shift schools, the new timings are from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM, Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, schools classes will operate from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Double-shift schools will follow a schedule from Monday to Friday, with classes taking place from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

For evening shift institutions, classes will be held from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM, Monday to Thursday, while on Fridays, the timings will be from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

The decision is aimed at ensuring a structured learning environment while considering the convenience of both students and staff. Educational authorities have advised all institutions to adhere to these new timings to facilitate smooth operations during the holy month.