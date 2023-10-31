LAHORE – The air pollution in the provincial capital Lahore has touched alarming levels as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city touched 500 mark, worst across the globe, forcing provincial administration to consider a mid-week break in schools and markets.

In previous weeks, Punjab’s interim Education Minister said the provincial administration would conduct meetings on the smog issue and then take decisions on the holiday.

Lahore School Holiday amid Smog

In a recent development, the caretaker minister for Environment, and Planning Bilal Afzal ruled out holiday in Lahore tomorrow on Wednesday, despite the fact that a blanket of smog thickened in Lahore, and adjoining areas, causing residents to complaints about breathing issues.

Punjab Cabinet Committee members held second meeting but no member decided to shut down schools this week.

It said the government is taking stern measures to curb smog, and a crackdown against smoke-emitting vehicles is underway.

Lahore’s Air Quality Index

Lahore continues to top the list due to its air pollution problem as the air quality index (AQI) touched hazardous level. From vehicle emissions to industrial pollution, and construction activities to stubble burning, the metropolis grapples with an escalating environmental crisis, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses 500 mark, making the city the most polluted in the world.

Mall Road remained most polluted area with highest AQI at 594, Cantt remained second in the grim list with AQI at 537, AQI of 500 was recorded in Gulberg, a known commercial hub. Several other areas of the city including Badami Bagh, Manawan, Ravi Road, Salamatpura, Daroghawala, Nishtar Town, Shahdara, and Thokar Niaz Baig were also among the most polluted regions.

Local authorities are measuring the Air Quality Index based on ground-level ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide. If AQI remains above 200, it is warned as unhealthy, whereas levels above 400 are extremely toxic.