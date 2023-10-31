KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan moved up in the local market following an upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) suggest that gold rates in the country witnessed a surge of Rs900, and the new price settled at Rs213,000 per tola.

Meanwhile, 10-gram gold saw an increase of Rs771, and the current price hovered at Rs182,613.

In global market, the precious metal soared by $20 and the rate settled at $2,015.

Silver Rates in Pakistan today

On Tuesday, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola in Pakistan.