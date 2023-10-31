ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly dry weather for the twin cities and most parts of the country during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is likely to approach the upper parts of the country on Wednesday.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Tuesday evening/night and the next two days.

Cold and partly cloudy weather is likely in the upper parts of the country

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 15-17 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 17-19 C on Wednesday and 16-18 C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Pakistan during the last 24 hours. Cold weather prevailed in the upper parts of the country during the period.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 02 C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Skardu was recorded at -01 C.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 15 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 90 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 17 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 77 per cent.