LAHORE – The government departments in Punjab are now authorized to place public funds in financial institutions, including public banks, private commercial banks, Islamic banks, and microfinance banks, broadening investment landscape.
Punjab Govt funds open for Investment in Commercial Banks under Revised Policy
By Web Desk Lahore|Apr 29, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
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