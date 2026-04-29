Sindh Education Boards hit by Mega Scandal as 90,000 Students’ Results changed in Nawabshah alone

KARACHI – An anti-corruption investigation that started in Mirpurkhas expanded into a major province-wide scandal across Sindh’s education boards as student results were changed in exchange for money, including around 90,000 cases in the Nawabshah board alone. Similar irregularities are also being probed in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, and Sukkur boards, with officials now summoned to present records as the investigation continues.

The shocking corruption scandal erupted in Sindh’s education boards, where the results of thousands of students are alleged to have been changed in exchange for hefty sums of money. Anti-Corruption Establishment now dramatically expanded its investigation, uncovering what officials describe as widespread manipulation across multiple boards.

Mirpurkhas anti-graft officials cinfirmed large-scale corruption in Education Board and it widened the scope of its inquiry to include several major boards across the province.

Notices have been issued to officials of the Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, and Nawabshah education boards, summoning them to appear on April 30 along with complete records.

According to Anti-Corruption officials, the scale of the alleged manipulation is staggering. In the Nawabshah Education Board alone, results of around 90,000 students were reportedly altered. In the Hyderabad Education Board as well, large-scale tampering of examination results has been identified.

The investigation further reveals that similar practices allegedly took place in the Sukkur and Larkana education boards, where student results were reportedly changed in exchange for significant payments. Karachi Education Board has also come under scrutiny for what officials describe as extensive alterations in student records.

Authorities have summoned all chairmen and controllers of the concerned boards, directing them to appear before investigators on April 30 with full documentation and records for scrutiny.

Anti-Corruption officials have warned that the investigation is still ongoing and further shocking revelations are expected as the probe deepens into what could be one of the largest academic integrity scandals in the region.