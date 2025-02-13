Punjab free 3-marla plot distribution set to begin; Check division-wise quota

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the distribution of free three-marla plots for homeless and needy individuals in the province.

Authorities have decided the start executing the scheme as in the first phase, 1,892 plots will be distributed across 33 schemes in 22 districts.

The chief minister affirmed that every citizen of Punjab should have their own house, adding that the poor and deserving people have the right to government resources.

She providing free plots is not a favour but a duty of the government.

Districts Selected for Free Plot Scheme

The free plot scheme includes districts like Hazro, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot, Mamu Kanjan, Sialanwali, Jhang, Pattoki, Okara, Renala Khurd, Bhakkar, Khushab, Layyah, Vehari, Lodhran, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Fort Monroe, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar.

Division-Wise Quota of Plots

Rawalpindi Division: In 5 schemes across four districts, 658 three-marla plots will be given.

Faisalabad Division: In 4 schemes across 5 districts, 288 three-marla plots will be distributed.

Lahore Region: In 5 schemes across 3 districts, 518 three-marla plots will be provided.

Bhakkar Region: In 7 schemes, 131 three-marla plots will be distributed.

Multan Region: In 9 schemes across 5 districts, 270 three-marla plots will be distributed.

Bahawalpur Region: In 3 schemes, 27 three-marla plots will be distributed.