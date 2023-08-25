LAHORE – Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has announced an additional discount for Punjab residents for the payment of token taxes in a sigh of relief amid soaring inflation.

In recent development, Exise came up with a 10 percent discount on token tax payments if taxpayer made the payment through ePay Punjab – an online system developed by Punjab IT Board.

People were however told to hurry as the discount is only available till September 30.

ایکسائز ٹیکسیشن اینڈ نارکوٹکس کنٹرول ڈیپارٹمنٹ حکومت پنجاب کی طرف سے سنہری موقع pic.twitter.com/keFdcakIWr — Excise,Taxation & Narcotics Control Department (@ETNCDGOP) August 24, 2023

Car Token Tax 2023

Here’s how to Pay Car Token Tax Online

The 17-digit PSID number that is generated is unique for each transaction and will be used to pay token tax online using any of the methods outlined below.

Payment for Vehicle Token Tax Online

For payment, you have options of Mobile Banking, ATM, banking transaction, and Internet Banking.