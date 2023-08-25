The new taxes have made high-end mobile phones, like Samsung S23 Ultra, around 30 percent costlier.
Pakistani government has slapped several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra PTA Tax
|Tax
|On Passport
|Rs 137,650
|On ID Card
|Rs 164,000
Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan
As of mid-2023, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stands at Rs559,999.