Punjab E-Taxi Scheme 2025: Full list of car models, prices, delivery time

LAHORE – The Punjab government has unveiled the list of electric cars to be distributed under E-Taxi Scheme 2025, which has been official launched.
Under the scheme, which primarily aims at introducing environment friendly transport in Lahore, 1,100 e-taxis will be distributed in the provincial capital and expanded to other cities in next phases.
The e-taxi will be provided on easy installment plans for the period of five years with zero markup.
List of Electric Cars for Punjab E-Taxi Scheme 2025
Below are the latest electric vehicle models being offered under the scheme:
RHD 410-ET5 SkyWell
Company: M/s Warm Waters Advisory
Mileage per charge: 410 km
Motor capacity: 150 kW
Battery size: 49.9 kWh
Charging type: Slow & Fast
Delivery period: 90 days
The price of vehicle stands at Rs11,125,000.
Kaiyi Equte 04 – 300 km
Company: M/s Sapphire Energy (Pvt) Limited
Price: Rs6,199,999
Mileage per charge: 300 km
Motor capacity: 40 kW
Battery size: 28.08 kWh
Charging type: Slow & Fast
Delivery period: 90 days
Kaiyi Equte 04 – 400 km
Company: M/s Sapphire Energy (Pvt) Limited
Price: Rs6,499,999
Mileage per charge: 400 km
Motor capacity: 40 kW
Battery size: 39.83 kWh
Charging type: Slow & Fast
Delivery period: 90 days
Honri Ve 3.0
Company: M/s Eco-Green Motors Limited
Price: Rs4,950,000
Mileage per charge: 300 km
Motor capacity: 35 kW
Battery size: 29.9 kWh
Charging type: Slow
Delivery period: 90 days
Sinogold Sedan E400
Company: M/s Eco-Green Motors Limited
Price: Rs7,650,000
Mileage per charge: 405 km
Motor capacity: 95 kW
Battery size: 48.1 kWh
Charging type: Slow & Fast
Delivery period: 90 days
Dongfeng BOX LUX
Company: M/s Chawla Green Motors
Price: Rs6,400,000
Mileage per charge: 430 km
Motor capacity: 70 kW
Battery size: 42.3 kWh
Charging type: Slow & Fast
Delivery period: 60 days
These vehicles highlight the growing diversity in Pakistan’s EV market, offering options for both individual buyers and fleet operators.