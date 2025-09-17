Punjab E-Taxi Scheme 2025: Full list of car models, prices, delivery time

LAHORE – The Punjab government has unveiled the list of electric cars to be distributed under E-Taxi Scheme 2025, which has been official launched.

Under the scheme, which primarily aims at introducing environment friendly transport in Lahore, 1,100 e-taxis will be distributed in the provincial capital and expanded to other cities in next phases.

The e-taxi will be provided on easy installment plans for the period of five years with zero markup.

You can read the complete details of the scheme here.

List of Electric Cars for Punjab E-Taxi Scheme 2025

Below are the latest electric vehicle models being offered under the scheme:

RHD 410-ET5 SkyWell

Company: M/s Warm Waters Advisory

Mileage per charge: 410 km

Motor capacity: 150 kW

Battery size: 49.9 kWh

Charging type: Slow & Fast

Delivery period: 90 days

The price of vehicle stands at Rs11,125,000.

Kaiyi Equte 04 – 300 km

Company: M/s Sapphire Energy (Pvt) Limited

Price: Rs6,199,999

Mileage per charge: 300 km

Motor capacity: 40 kW

Battery size: 28.08 kWh

Charging type: Slow & Fast

Delivery period: 90 days

Kaiyi Equte 04 – 400 km

Company: M/s Sapphire Energy (Pvt) Limited

Price: Rs6,499,999

Mileage per charge: 400 km

Motor capacity: 40 kW

Battery size: 39.83 kWh

Charging type: Slow & Fast

Delivery period: 90 days

Honri Ve 3.0

Company: M/s Eco-Green Motors Limited

Price: Rs4,950,000

Mileage per charge: 300 km

Motor capacity: 35 kW

Battery size: 29.9 kWh

Charging type: Slow

Delivery period: 90 days

Sinogold Sedan E400

Company: M/s Eco-Green Motors Limited

Price: Rs7,650,000

Mileage per charge: 405 km

Motor capacity: 95 kW

Battery size: 48.1 kWh

Charging type: Slow & Fast

Delivery period: 90 days

Dongfeng BOX LUX

Company: M/s Chawla Green Motors

Price: Rs6,400,000

Mileage per charge: 430 km

Motor capacity: 70 kW

Battery size: 42.3 kWh

Charging type: Slow & Fast

Delivery period: 60 days

These vehicles highlight the growing diversity in Pakistan’s EV market, offering options for both individual buyers and fleet operators.