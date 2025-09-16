Punjab E-Taxi Scheme: Applications Now Open – Apply Online

LAHORE – The future of transportation in Punjab is here as provincial government officially launched its first-ever E-Taxi Scheme, offering residents chance to be part of an eco-friendly, modern, and affordable transportation revolution under the visionary Transport Vision 2030.

In the first phase, 1,100 electric taxis will be made available for enthusiastic applicants who want to drive clean, green, and cost-efficient vehicles. This is not just a job opportunity, it’s a chance to be part of a historic transformation in the way people travel in the region.

Apply Online

Apply for Punjab E-Taxi scheme is quick, easy, and completely online. Interested applicants can submit their forms at e-taxi.punjab.gov.pk before October 5, 2025.

The initiative will dramatically reduce air pollution, cut fuel expenses, and provide citizens with modern travel options. On top of that, the scheme is expected to generate thousands of new jobs, giving locals a unique opportunity to benefit from the green economy.

Key Points

Applicant must select models from 10 available models.

The government is covering upto Rs6.5 million for this car.

Applicants must hold valid LTV/HTV driving license

Applicant needs to be between 21-55 years

This is your chance to join Punjab’s green revolution, drive the streets of tomorrow, and secure a profitable career at the same time. submit your application online to get Electric car.