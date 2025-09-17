Twist in Justice Tariq Jahangiri case as audio-video record of IHC hearing sought

ISLAMABAD – A new development has emerged in the case of Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, who was barred from judicial work by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a recent order.

A request has been filed seeking the audio and video recording of the court hearing held yesterday.

The application was submitted by Barrister Jahangir Jadoon to the IHC registrar, stating that while the media reported that the Chief Justice had told lawyers no order had been passed, it later emerged that Justice Jahangiri had been suspended from work.

The petition requested the audio-video recording of Court No. 1 on September 16 at 1:00 pm. A USB containing the request was also submitted.

Justice Jahanigiri was barred from judicial work over an alleged fake degree case.

The IHC directed that he remain suspended until a decision is made by the Supreme Judicial Council.

A two-page written order issued by Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan stated that the suspension is in place due to the sensitive nature of the case and pending questions about the judge’s qualifications.

The court has sought assistance from the Attorney General and Advocate General, and the case hearing has been adjourned until October 21.

Meanwhile, the partial strike by lawyers continues in the IHC on the call of the Islamabad Bar Council over Justice Jahanigiri’s suspension.

Chief Justice’s cause list was cancelled, Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz did not appear in court, and the division bench of Justices Babar Sattar and Sardar Ejaz Ishaq could not start, while Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir is on a three-day leave.

Some lawyers appeared for urgent cases while Secretary of the IHC Bar, Manzoor Jajja, requested lawyers not to attend court today.