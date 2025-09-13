Power bill relief

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Finance to initiate dialogue with the IMF for the provision of relief in electricity bills for flood-affected communities across Pakistan.

This move is not only pragmatic but also morally necessary, given the scale of devastation faced by thousands across the country due to flooding.

The Prime Minister’s proposal to seek a one-month exemption from electricity bills for those living in flood-hit areas—regardless of whether they are in urban or rural settings—is a crucial step toward immediate support. However, this should only be the beginning. Given the severity of the disaster and its long-term implications on lives and livelihoods, such relief should extend beyond symbolic gestures. What is needed is a substantial and sustained subsidy—ideally for at least the next six months—to allow families the breathing room to rebuild their lives without the burden of utility costs. Pakistan is passing through extraordinarily difficult times. As such, the international community, particularly the IMF, must recognize that exceptional circumstances demand flexible responses. We are confident that the IMF will—and should—show understanding and compassion in this regard. It is unrealistic to expect a country to meet its fiscal targets while large segments of its population are struggling for basic survival. Economic reforms cannot take root when citizens are submerged—literally and figuratively—in crisis. Moreover, while electricity relief is a key measure, it must be complemented with full compensation for those who have suffered damage to their homes and crops. Many of these individuals are subsistence farmers and low-income families who lack the means to recover without strong governmental and institutional support. Providing financial aid, shelter and agricultural support must be prioritized immediately. This moment must also serve as a wake-up call to reorient national planning and development strategies toward building a climate-resilient Pakistan. Floods are no longer an occasional catastrophe—they are becoming a near-annual occurrence. The country’s vulnerability to climate change is increasing and without urgent, coordinated action, such disasters will continue to push millions into poverty and displace entire communities. A national roadmap for climate resilience must include investment in sustainable infrastructure, construction of dams, modern drainage systems, reforestation and climate-smart agriculture.