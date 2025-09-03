Islamabad, Pakistan weather: More rains of varying intensities expected

ISLAMABAD – More rains of varying intensities are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday night and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the northeastern parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also affects the upper parts of the country, which will continue to persist till tonight.

Under these conditions, more rain-wind/thundershowers with a few heavy falls are expected at scattered places in northeast Punjab and Kashmir on Wednesday night and Thursday. Rains are also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 29°C and 31°C on Thursday and between 30°C and 32°C on Friday and Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 30°C and 32°C on Thursday and between 31°C and 33°C on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls occurred in northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Murree, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours;

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Sialkot (Airport 148, City 141), Narowal 81, Gujranwala 67, Gujrat 59, Lahore (Airport 13, City 07), Murree 12, Mangla 04, Sheikhupura 03, Mandi Bahauddin 02, Rawalpindi (New Kattarian), Hafizabad 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 29, Malam Jabba 13, Balakot 02

Kashmir: Kotli 11, Rawalakot 01

Balochistan: Barkhan 02

Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 06, Bunji 01

Dadu and Nokundi remained the hottest places in Pakistan where the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 78 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 78 per cent.