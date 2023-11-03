Punjab Chief Minister MohsinNaqvi inaugurated a cultural festival at Jilani Park. The chief minister took a round of the tea stalls at the fair which is part of Lahore Lahore Ay cultural festival organised by the Punjab Food Authority.

Mohsin interacted with the visiting families and praised the organizer. He shook hands with the citizens at the stalls. The visitors appreciated the event, took selfies with the chief minister and heaped praise on him for being active in ensuring better public service delivery.

Punjab Food Authority DG Raja Jahangir Anwar gave a briefing about the Tea Festival. The CM said the tea festival is a magnificent event under the Lahore Lahore Ay cultural festival.

Citizens come to Jilani Park to enjoy this, he said, adding that special arrangements have been made for children’s entertainment too. Also, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin visited Bund Road late Wednesday and reviewed the work on the ongoing project Provincial Ministers MansoorQadir, Aamir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir accompanied him. He inspected the entire route of more than 7 kilometres for 2 hours.

He issued directives to remove the encroachments and widen the service road. He stressed that the project should be completed on time and quality must be ensured.