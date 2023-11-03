As the deadline for voluntary repatriation for illegal and unregistered foreigners ended on October 31, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started a crackdown against the illegal foreigners and on Thursday identified 51,044 illegal and unregistered foreigners in different districts of the province. According to official data, over 24,000 men and women and more than 25,000 children are among the illegally residing foreigners.

The highest number of illegal foreigners was identified in Peshawar where 22,752 foreigners including 5,826 men, 5,800 women, and 11,000 children were still residing in different localities. Similarly, 7185 illegal foreigners were identified in Nowshera, 5,173 in Khyber, 2700 in Mansehra, 2500 in Haripur, 1900 in Mardan, 1500 in Kohat, 1157 in Charsadda, 11 foreigners in DI Khan, 961 in Hangu, 146 in Karak, 363 in Bannu, 207 in Malakand, 171 in Tank, seven in Swat, 145 in Abbottabad, 95 in Kurram, 91 in Lower Chitral, 30 in Lakki Marwat and 27 in Bajaur, revealed the official data.