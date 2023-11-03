The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, celebrated a significant laptop distribution event at the King Abdullah Campus of UAJK on Thursday. This event marked the distribution of high-quality laptops to 787 accomplished students pursuing various degree programs.

The initiative is part of the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Youth Laptop Scheme, which aims to promote academic excellence and enhance access to modern educational resources. As part of this program, over 2500 laptops are being allocated across five government-sector universities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

These universities include the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the University of Poonch, Mirpur University of Science and Technology, the University of Kotli, and Women University Bagh. The laptops are bestowed upon students who have demonstrated exceptional academic performance in BS, MPhil, and Ph.D. programs.

During the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Deputy Director/Focal Person for Prime Minister Pakistan Youth Laptop Scheme Syed Qaim Ali Shah from the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, and other esteemed guests presented laptops to the deserving students.

The event was attended by a substantial number of deans, department heads, principal officers, faculty members, and students from the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi extended his congratulations to the meritorious students who received laptops.