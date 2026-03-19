Punjab Civil Defence gets EMG-150 to neutralize enemy drones mid-air

In a major move, Punjab Civil Defence on Thursday got a modern anti-drone gun, EMG-150, capable of neutralizing enemy drones mid-air with ease.

The Punjab Home department achieved a major milestone in civil defence by introducing advanced anti-drone technology to safeguard national airspace from hostile threats.

The anti-drone system has an operational range of two to three kilometres and can jam and bring down hostile drones within its coverage area. Officials said the department plans to provide such anti-drone guns across Punjab to strengthen civil defence capabilities.

As part of capacity building, the Bomb Disposal and Anti-Drone Squad of Civil Defence is undergoing specialized training from the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC).

The first anti-drone gun has been handed over to the Rawalpindi Division as part of a pilot project. Weighing only six kilograms, the device is capable of accurately targeting drones at long distances. It is equipped with eight frequency bands, enabling it to counter a wide range of drones used globally.

The system uses a high-gain directional antenna to ensure precision targeting and can disrupt the control signals of enemy drones, forcing them to land immediately or rendering them inoperable.

Officials added that the system also allows operators to alter a drone’s flight path or bring it down safely. The gun can jam major satellite navigation systems, including GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and BeiDou.

Featuring a powerful jamming system with a maximum output of 200 watts, the anti-drone gun is designed to operate in extreme temperatures ranging from minus 22 to plus 65 degrees Celsius.

Punjab Home Secretary stated that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, efforts are being made to enhance the operational capacity of Civil Defence. He added that NRTC will manufacture additional anti-drone guns, which will play a key role in protecting sensitive installations across the province.