Punjab boards have decided to make changes in the numerical grading system of annual matric and inter examinations.

As per the new announcement, the current grading system will be scrapped across Pakistan from March 2024.

Lately, BISE Rawalpindi announced the discontinuation of numerical scores, and replacing them with grading system.

The change in the grading system applies to all annual exams and supplementary ones, as officials decided to scrap the system continued for decades.

It was reported that the new change will end 33 percent passing mark and candidates need to score a minimum of 40 percent to pass the exams. In the first phase, it will be applied to Class 9 and Intermediate Part I, and future result cards will include Cumulative Grade Point Averages (CGPA) alongside grades.

The new grading system awards A++ for 95-100%, A+ for 90-94%, A for 85-89%, and B++ for 80-84%.

Grades continue with B+ (75-79%), B (70-74%), C (60-69%), D (50-59%), E (40-49%), and F (below 40%).