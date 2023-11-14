Leading two-wheeler company Honda offers a wide range of bikes in Pakistan, and Honda 125, and its latest edition Honda 125s remained among top-selling rides.

The 125cc garnered huge popularity and became preferred choice for many young riders in the country, despite the price of the bike crossing the Rs2lac mark. The bike is known is for its impressive looks and efficient engine.

The bike engine offers a quick pace while its aesthetics and robust performance make it stand out among other competitors. Other reasons are known for its durability, easy maintenance, and price. Honda CG 125 2024 remains the same as the previous year’s model as prices were hiked by the company in August.

Honda CG 125, Honda 125s Price November 2023

Models Price Honda CG 125 Rs234,900 Honda CG 125s Rs282,900

In October, rumors rife about reduction in bike prices, and it prompted Honda to share clarification. Honda CG125 price was said to be slashed by massive Rs33,500 while the Honda CG125 Gold Edition’s price has been cut by Rs38,500.

Honda however said there is no such update about the price reduction and it also issued new prices list.