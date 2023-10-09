The Online College Admissions System (OCAS) has received over 38,000 applications for admissions to Bachelors and Associate Degree programs at government colleges in Punjab.

Out of these, 33,159 applications are for Bachelors programs, while over 5,120 applications for Associate Degree Programs.

Among the applicants, 23,695 are females, and 9,085 males.

Additionally, nearly 5,999 students have applied for Bachelors in English, 3,970 in Computer Science, 3,868 in Information Technology, 2,565 in Chemistry, 1,625 in Zoology, 1,380 in Urdu and 1,374 in Islamic Studies.

The OCAS, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED), has allowed students to submit their admission forms online, eliminating the need to physically travel to other cities.

Students can also download the PDF version of the prospectus for government colleges for free from the online portal.