LAHORE – Online applications for admission in Bachelor’s and Associate Degree programs at government colleges of Punjab have opened under the Online College Admissions System (OCAS), a platform developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED).

OCAS has so far received over 5,560 applications for admission in Bachelor’s. The system has allowed the students to submit their admission forms online instead of physically travelling to other cities to submit the same.

Students can also download the pdf version of the government colleges’ prospectus for free from the online portal.

Online applications for admission to government colleges can be submitted on the web portal.

Students can also call the helpline for more details or guidance regarding the admission process.