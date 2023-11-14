GAZA CITY – Israeli forces have continued its savage assault on Palestinians in Gaza as it is now taking control of Hamas-run hospitals, and government instructions.

In a recent announcement, the Israel army said it captured parliament and other government institutions administered by Hamas in Gaza City, as its forces deepened their offensive in the Palestinian territory.

A statement said Israeli forces took over Hamas parliament, the government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering faculty that served as an institute for the production and development of weapons.

It accused Hamas of using government institutions for military purposes like training to attack Israel.

Israeli forces also paralysed Gaza key hospitals and death toll at Al-Shifa hospital rose to 35 since the weekend as the facility suffered fuel shortages. The latest toll included 27 adult intensive care patients and seven babies, deputy health minister in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, Youssef Abu Rish said.

Medical facilities in the center of the heaviest north Gaza fighting have been forced out of service amid shortages and combat, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday, adding the number of patients dying in the biggest medical center had risen.

Tal Aviv accused Gaza of being the abode of military headquarters in tunnels beneath the Al-Shifa hospital complex, while UN agencies and doctors inside the facility warned the effects of the raging battles were claiming the lives of civilians including infants.

The recent war started a month ago, and death toll of Palestinians stands at over 11,000, with thousands of them being children. The situation in the Gaza Strip is dire, marked by a complete siege, power breakdown, lack of access to food, drinking water, fuel and medicines.