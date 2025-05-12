AGL46.34▲ 4.21 (0.10%)AIRLINK150.25▲ 13.66 (0.10%)BOP10.12▲ 1 (0.11%)CNERGY7.42▲ 1 (0.16%)DCL9.94▲ 1 (0.11%)DFML29.77▲ 2.71 (0.10%)DGKC140.39▲ 12.76 (0.10%)FCCL45.71▲ 4.16 (0.10%)FFL14.34▲ 1.3 (0.10%)HUBC138.35▲ 12.58 (0.10%)HUMNL12.54▲ 1.14 (0.10%)KEL4.56▲ 0.55 (0.14%)KOSM4.99▲ 1 (0.25%)MLCF69.65▲ 6.33 (0.10%)NBP86.61▲ 7.87 (0.10%)OGDC203.01▲ 18.46 (0.10%)PAEL44.24▲ 4.02 (0.10%)PIBTL8.62▲ 1 (0.13%)PPL152.75▲ 13.89 (0.10%)PRL27.02▲ 2.46 (0.10%)PTC19.29▲ 1.75 (0.10%)SEARL75.06▲ 6.82 (0.10%)TELE6.91▲ 0.97 (0.16%)TOMCL28.17▲ 2.56 (0.10%)TPLP8▲ 1 (0.14%)TREET18.25▲ 1.66 (0.10%)TRG61.9▲ 5.63 (0.10%)UNITY25.78▲ 2.34 (0.10%)WTL1.32▲ 0.16 (0.14%)

Punjab begins emission tests of parliamentarians’ vehicles

Punjab Begins Emission Tests Of Parliamentarians Vehicles
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has started emission tests of parliamentarians’ vehicles with the aim to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

On clearance of emission test, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan pasted sticker on his vehicle to start the campaign supervised by EPA Director General Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh.

On the first day of the campaign, EPA teams conducted emission tests of over 150 vehicles of MPAs. Special green stickers were pasted on vehicles on clearance of emission tests.

Imran Hamid Sheikh said that seven days were given for improving fitness in case of failure of emission tests. He said that purpose of ongoing campaign was to check vehicular emissions. He said that the EPA has so far checked over 11,000 vehicles at eight different places in Lahore since the start of campaign on April 17. He said that the campaign would be extended to entire province.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • International, Pakistan

‘No Peace, No Trade’ – Trump’s tough stance that stopped Pakistan-India Conflict

  • Pakistan, Top News

Pakistan executes Textbook Modern Warfare in Operation ‘Bunyan-um Marsoos’: ISPR

  • Pakistan, Top News

Pakistan, India conclude First Round of DGMOs talks, reaffirming ceasefire commitment

  • Featured, Pakistan

“Our Forefathers built this Nation with Sacrifice – We will defend it with Strength”: Army Chief

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer