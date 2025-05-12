Punjab begins emission tests of parliamentarians’ vehicles

LAHORE – The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has started emission tests of parliamentarians’ vehicles with the aim to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

On clearance of emission test, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan pasted sticker on his vehicle to start the campaign supervised by EPA Director General Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh.

On the first day of the campaign, EPA teams conducted emission tests of over 150 vehicles of MPAs. Special green stickers were pasted on vehicles on clearance of emission tests.

Imran Hamid Sheikh said that seven days were given for improving fitness in case of failure of emission tests. He said that purpose of ongoing campaign was to check vehicular emissions. He said that the EPA has so far checked over 11,000 vehicles at eight different places in Lahore since the start of campaign on April 17. He said that the campaign would be extended to entire province.