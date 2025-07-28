Punjab Assembly turns into Battleground as PTI’s Dogar clashes with PML-N lawmaker

LAHORE – Punjab Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes as PTI MPA Khalid Nisar Dogar had a fiery confrontation with PML-N’s Hassan Riaz.

The shocking moment erupted in full view of fellow legislators and cameras when enraged Dogar lunged at Riaz after heated verbal spat over remarks. Tensions boiled over into physical violence right in the heart of the provincial legislature.

ایم پی اے تحریک انصاف خالد نثار ڈوگر نے پنجاب اسمبلی میں نون لیگی رکن پنجاب اسمبلی خالد حسان کو تھپڑ مار دیاpic.twitter.com/Wqkp5IdudV — Shams Khattak (@Sh_am_92) July 28, 2025

Security and fellow members rushed to break up scuffle, forcing Speaker to abruptly adjourn session. Within minutes, the incident was trending on social media, with footage circulating widely and fueling intense public debate.

Outrage erupted across party lines, with lawmakers slamming Dogar’s conduct as a disgrace to the sanctity of the Assembly. “This House is not a battlefield,” one senior member declared. “We cannot let such disgraceful acts define our politics.”

Punjab Assembly is now bracing for a storm, with an emergency review of its code of conduct underway. Disciplinary action appears imminent as political tempers flare across the province.

This isn’t the first time the Assembly has witnessed chaos, but Monday’s slap heard around the House may go down as one of the most dramatic moments in its recent history.